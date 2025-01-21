Left Menu

Pound Tumbles Amid Trade Tariff Speculations and British Economic Concerns

The British pound weakened against the U.S. dollar as concerns about potential import tariffs by the U.S. and signs of a weakening British labor market reinforced expectations for a Bank of England rate cut. British labor data revealed a significant drop in employment, leading to further economic uncertainty.

The British pound took a hit against the strengthening U.S. dollar on Tuesday, influenced by the anticipation of tariff actions by U.S. President Donald Trump and a softening labor market in the UK. Currency analysts expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates in February, responding to these economic indicators.

Trump refrained from introducing new tariffs on his first day but hinted at potential levies on imports from Canada and Mexico. This created volatility in currency markets, with the dollar fluctuating and the pound experiencing a sharp increase before its decline.

Data pointed to a strong British pay growth, yet a drop in employment figures underscored a possible economic slowdown. This prompted an 85% market expectation of a Bank of England rate cut. The pound's trade stability was seen against the euro, signaling mixed economic sentiments for the UK's financial market.

