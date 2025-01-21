Left Menu

MainOne Enhances Network Resiliency with Equiano Submarine Cable in West Africa

By leveraging Equiano's capacity, MainOne has fortified its network infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity for its enterprise customers.

MainOne Enhances Network Resiliency with Equiano Submarine Cable in West Africa
MainOne's adoption of the Equiano cable reinforces its position as a trusted partner for enterprises in West Africa.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

MainOne, a leading provider of connectivity and data center services in West Africa, has integrated capacity from the Equiano submarine cable into its network. This strategic addition aims to ensure uninterrupted service for its enterprise customers, offering enhanced redundancy and reliability at no additional cost.

Fortifying Connectivity for West Africa’s Digital Transformation

For over a decade, MainOne has been at the forefront of supporting West Africa’s digital evolution, enabling businesses to thrive in a digital-first world where reliable connectivity is paramount. The integration of the Equiano submarine cable comes as a proactive measure to address network disruptions, such as the submarine cable cut experienced earlier this year.

By leveraging Equiano’s capacity, MainOne has fortified its network infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity for its enterprise customers. This enhanced redundancy eliminates the complexities of managing fail-overs and multiple networks, allowing businesses to focus on core operations.

Simplifying Redundancy for Enterprises

Oluwasayo Oshadami, Director of Solutions Architecture at MainOne (Solutions by Equinix), highlighted the value of the integration: “We understand the technical challenges and costs associated with managing redundant network infrastructures. With Equiano, we simplify this process, eliminating the stress for our customers. Businesses can now operate with peace of mind, knowing their connectivity is supported by world-class infrastructure managed by a team of experts.”

Additional Benefits of the Equiano Integration

  • Increased Network Redundancy: The Equiano cable adds another layer of resiliency, minimizing downtime risks.
  • Cost Efficiency: Customers benefit from enhanced reliability at no additional cost.
  • Expert Support: MainOne’s network is continuously monitored and maintained by a team of specialists, ensuring optimal performance.
  • Simplified Connectivity Management: Businesses are relieved from the complexities of managing multiple network connections and fail-overs.

A Commitment to Reliable Connectivity

MainOne’s adoption of the Equiano cable reinforces its position as a trusted partner for enterprises in West Africa. This move is part of the company’s broader commitment to ensuring that its customers can operate seamlessly in a highly competitive and digitally driven economy.

The Equiano submarine cable integration also highlights MainOne’s dedication to innovation and proactive problem-solving, enabling businesses in the region to confidently expand and scale their operations.

To learn more about MainOne’s connectivity solutions and how it supports enterprise growth in West Africa, visit www.MainOne.net.

