Venus Williams: A Triumphant Return to the Australian Open

Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, has received a wild-card entry for the Australian Open in Melbourne. At 45, she returns 28 years after her debut and aims to create more memorable moments, setting a record as the oldest woman to compete in the main draw at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 02-01-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 09:33 IST
Venus Williams
  • Country:
  • Australia

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams is making a notable comeback, receiving a wild-card entry for the Australian Open, scheduled to commence on January 18 in Melbourne.

Returning to Melbourne Park 28 years after her debut, Williams first played in 1998, defeating her sister Serena before losing in the quarterfinals. This year, she will become the oldest woman to compete in an Australian Open main draw, breaking the record previously held by Kimiko Date.

Williams, who last competed in Melbourne in 2021, expressed her excitement to return, referencing the memorable experiences she's had over the years. Additionally, she has entered to play in Hobart, Australia, just before the Melbourne event. In December, Williams also celebrated a personal milestone, marrying Andrea Preti in Florida.

