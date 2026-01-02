Left Menu

Caretaker in Thane Accused of Rs 15 Lakh Digital Fraud

In Thane, a caretaker named Rohan Rajbhar is accused of defrauding an elderly man of nearly Rs 15 lakh. His daughter reported the misuse of mobile and digital banking. The police are investigating to trace the financial transactions and identify any accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 09:22 IST
Caretaker in Thane Accused of Rs 15 Lakh Digital Fraud
caretaker
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have taken legal action against a caretaker accused of embezzling nearly Rs 15 lakh from an elderly man's bank account. The accused, Rohan Rajbhar, allegedly misused the man's mobile phone and digital banking facilities, as reported by the man's daughter.

The complaint, lodged by the 33-year-old daughter who resides in Dombivli, states that Rajbhar worked for her 69-year-old father between November and December 2025. During this period, he reportedly accessed the man's mobile device and banking credentials, leading to the unauthorized transfer of funds.

According to the complaint, a total of Rs 14,97,985 was illicitly moved to various bank accounts without the senior citizen's knowledge. The financial discrepancies were discovered when the family reviewed the bank statements. A case has been filed at the Dombivli police station, and investigations are underway to trace the financial trail and ascertain the involvement of any accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026