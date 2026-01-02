Caretaker in Thane Accused of Rs 15 Lakh Digital Fraud

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have taken legal action against a caretaker accused of embezzling nearly Rs 15 lakh from an elderly man's bank account. The accused, Rohan Rajbhar, allegedly misused the man's mobile phone and digital banking facilities, as reported by the man's daughter.

The complaint, lodged by the 33-year-old daughter who resides in Dombivli, states that Rajbhar worked for her 69-year-old father between November and December 2025. During this period, he reportedly accessed the man's mobile device and banking credentials, leading to the unauthorized transfer of funds.

According to the complaint, a total of Rs 14,97,985 was illicitly moved to various bank accounts without the senior citizen's knowledge. The financial discrepancies were discovered when the family reviewed the bank statements. A case has been filed at the Dombivli police station, and investigations are underway to trace the financial trail and ascertain the involvement of any accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)