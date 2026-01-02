Tensions Flare in Ballari: Political Clash Over Banners Turns Fatal
In Ballari, a clash between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy over banner installations led to one fatality. The situation escalated from verbal to physical, involving stone-pelting and prompted police intervention with additional security measures to restore peace.
Security was heightened in Ballari following a violent clash on Thursday between followers of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy. The altercation, which reportedly started over the placement of banners, led to one fatality, authorities confirmed.
The situation remains tense but controlled, as additional security forces were deployed to prevent further violence. The incident unfolded ahead of the Valmiki statue unveiling, a significant local event, contributing to the high stakes and tensions.
Police investigations are ongoing to determine the specific sequence of events and individual roles in the conflict, as both verbal altercation and stone-pelting were reported. Officers stressed their commitment to maintaining order and ensuring safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
