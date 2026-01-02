Left Menu

Tragedy on Highway: Fatal Collision in Dense Fog

A truck collision amid dense fog on the Agra-Etawah-Kanpur highway resulted in one driver being burnt alive. The accident and subsequent fire led to traffic disruption before the highway was cleared. The collision was attributed to sudden braking in poor visibility conditions. The deceased was identified as Jaskirat Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 02-01-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 09:41 IST
Tragedy on Highway: Fatal Collision in Dense Fog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on the Agra-Etawah-Kanpur highway claimed the life of a truck driver when two trucks collided amid dense fog, as reported by local authorities on Friday.

Late Thursday night, near the Pakka Bagh overbridge on National Highway-2, a truck carrying gypsum from Haryana collided with another vehicle due to sudden braking, police stated. The ensuing fire engulfed the cabin, tragically trapping the driver inside.

Firefighters responded promptly but battled the blaze for nearly an hour. The accident caused significant traffic disruption on the busy road. The deceased driver was identified as Jaskirat Singh of Sirsa, Haryana. The incident highlights the hazardous conditions created by dense fog, impacting road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

