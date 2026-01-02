Tragedy on Highway: Fatal Collision in Dense Fog

A devastating accident on the Agra-Etawah-Kanpur highway claimed the life of a truck driver when two trucks collided amid dense fog, as reported by local authorities on Friday.

Late Thursday night, near the Pakka Bagh overbridge on National Highway-2, a truck carrying gypsum from Haryana collided with another vehicle due to sudden braking, police stated. The ensuing fire engulfed the cabin, tragically trapping the driver inside.

Firefighters responded promptly but battled the blaze for nearly an hour. The accident caused significant traffic disruption on the busy road. The deceased driver was identified as Jaskirat Singh of Sirsa, Haryana. The incident highlights the hazardous conditions created by dense fog, impacting road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)