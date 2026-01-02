Left Menu

Usman Khawaja: A Batting Legend Bids Farewell Amidst Racial Critique

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja is set to retire after the fifth Ashes test. Known for his significant contributions on the field, Khawaja criticized racial stereotyping in his career. Despite challenges due to fitness and background, he leaves a legacy marked by remarkable achievements and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 09:31 IST
Usman Khawaja
  • Country:
  • Australia

Veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja has announced his retirement from international cricket, with the fifth Ashes test in Sydney marking his final appearance. A key figure in Australian cricket, Khawaja's career included remarkable achievements and the breaking of racial barriers as the first Muslim to play for Australia.

Khawaja used his retirement announcement to address racial stereotypes and biases he encountered throughout his career. Reflecting on his experiences, he expressed how his background led to differential treatment and criticism, impacting his journey significantly despite his on-field success.

Amidst challenges, including injuries and external criticism, Khawaja's career was marked by resilience and triumph. With 6,206 runs and a batting average of 43.49 across 87 tests, his contributions are celebrated as he leaves the sport content with his legacy and hopeful of having inspired future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

