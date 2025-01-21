Breaking the Cartel Shackles: Nitin Gadkari's Vision for Infrastructure
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the challenge posed by steel and cement industry cartels in India's infrastructure development. He advocates for alternatives like fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) to reduce dependence. Gadkari urges FRP industry to lower costs and enhance research, while exploring hydrogen as an energy solution.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, has identified cartelization in the steel and cement industries as a significant hurdle for India's infrastructure development. He noted these sectors, dominated by a few players, manipulate pricing to their advantage.
At the IECRP 2025 exhibition, Gadkari proposed fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) as a viable substitute to challenge the hold of traditional materials. He emphasized the necessity for FRP manufacturers to reduce their prices by 20-25% to become a competitive option.
Beyond infrastructure, Gadkari envisions India advancing in energy exports by reducing hydrogen production costs significantly. He also aims to elevate India's status as the leading global auto hub within five years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitin Gadkari
- steel
- cement
- cartels
- FRP
- infrastructure
- energy
- hydrogen
- auto hub
- pricing
ALSO READ
B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited Set to Launch Rs 85.21 Crore IPO
Indian Energy Exchange Reaches Record Trading Volumes Amid Rising Energy Demand
Surge in Indian Energy Exchange Trading: Record Achievements in December
EVE Energy Achieves Landmark TÜV SÜD Certification for EU Battery Regulation
Reliance Launches RasKik Gluco Energy: A New Refreshing Trend