Breaking the Cartel Shackles: Nitin Gadkari's Vision for Infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, has identified cartelization in the steel and cement industries as a significant hurdle for India's infrastructure development. He noted these sectors, dominated by a few players, manipulate pricing to their advantage.

At the IECRP 2025 exhibition, Gadkari proposed fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) as a viable substitute to challenge the hold of traditional materials. He emphasized the necessity for FRP manufacturers to reduce their prices by 20-25% to become a competitive option.

Beyond infrastructure, Gadkari envisions India advancing in energy exports by reducing hydrogen production costs significantly. He also aims to elevate India's status as the leading global auto hub within five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)