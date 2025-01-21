Left Menu

Breaking the Cartel Shackles: Nitin Gadkari's Vision for Infrastructure

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the challenge posed by steel and cement industry cartels in India's infrastructure development. He advocates for alternatives like fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) to reduce dependence. Gadkari urges FRP industry to lower costs and enhance research, while exploring hydrogen as an energy solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:52 IST
Breaking the Cartel Shackles: Nitin Gadkari's Vision for Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, has identified cartelization in the steel and cement industries as a significant hurdle for India's infrastructure development. He noted these sectors, dominated by a few players, manipulate pricing to their advantage.

At the IECRP 2025 exhibition, Gadkari proposed fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) as a viable substitute to challenge the hold of traditional materials. He emphasized the necessity for FRP manufacturers to reduce their prices by 20-25% to become a competitive option.

Beyond infrastructure, Gadkari envisions India advancing in energy exports by reducing hydrogen production costs significantly. He also aims to elevate India's status as the leading global auto hub within five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025