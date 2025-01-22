Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Jhansi-Lalitpur Highway: Three Lives Lost

In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi-Lalitpur highway, three men lost their lives when their car collided with a parked truck. The driver, attempting to avoid a puppy, lost control of the vehicle. The victims were returning from an engagement party. All were between 20 and 25 years old.

The accident occurred in the Babina area as the group was returning from an engagement ceremony. Police report that the driver swerved to avoid a puppy, losing control of the vehicle.

The victims, aged between 20 and 25, were identified as Karan Vishwakarma, Pradyumna Sen, and Pramod Yadav. Authorities used a JCB machine to retrieve their bodies from the mangled car for post-mortem examination.

