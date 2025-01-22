Tragic Accident on Jhansi-Lalitpur Highway: Three Lives Lost
In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi-Lalitpur highway, three men lost their lives when their car collided with a parked truck. The driver, attempting to avoid a puppy, lost control of the vehicle. The victims were returning from an engagement party. All were between 20 and 25 years old.
In a tragic incident on the Jhansi-Lalitpur highway in Uttar Pradesh, three men lost their lives when their car collided with a stationary truck.
The accident occurred in the Babina area as the group was returning from an engagement ceremony. Police report that the driver swerved to avoid a puppy, losing control of the vehicle.
The victims, aged between 20 and 25, were identified as Karan Vishwakarma, Pradyumna Sen, and Pramod Yadav. Authorities used a JCB machine to retrieve their bodies from the mangled car for post-mortem examination.
