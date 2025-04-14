Left Menu

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

Pete Marocco, a key player in the Trump administration's controversial shake-up of USAID, has departed the State Department. As Director of Foreign Assistance, he led efforts to cut costs, sparking chaos and debate over U.S. foreign aid policies. His exit leaves questions about his lasting influence.

Pete Marocco, a pivotal figure in the Trump administration's controversial efforts to overhaul the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has left the State Department, according to a U.S. official.

Under the directives of President Donald Trump and supported by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, Marocco spearheaded an aggressive strategy to audit and cut foreign aid spending, a move met with substantial backlash and claims of taxpayer dollar misuse by senior officials.

Despite the disruptive nature of Marocco's tenure and his unexpected departure, his intense scrutiny of foreign aid programs has sparked ongoing debates over the future of U.S. involvement in international humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

