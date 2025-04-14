Left Menu

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin suffered a severe crash at the Qatar Grand Prix, injuring his lung and ribs. After missing the first three races due to previous injuries, Martin's return was marred by a crash that necessitated immediate medical attention, including hospital observation and potential drainage for a pneumothorax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 05:33 IST
Jorge Martin

MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin faced a major setback at the Qatar Grand Prix after a crash damaged his lung and ribs.

Martin, who was making his first appearance of the season after missing previous races due to pre-season injuries, faced a disastrous return when he crashed at turn 11 during the night race at Lusail International Circuit. Medical teams rushed him to care after he struggled to rise. A CT scan revealed increased pneumothorax, requiring urgent intervention.

Aprilia announced, 'Jorge will need hospital observation as doctors manage his pneumothorax and monitor his six rib fractures.' No clear timeline for his recovery is available, with Aprilia placing health above performance. As Martin recovers, Ducati's Marc Marquez secured the Qatar win, widening his championship lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

