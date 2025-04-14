Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

President Xi Jinping is set to engage in crucial diplomatic talks as he tours three Southeast Asian countries, starting with Vietnam on Monday. The visit is strategically planned to strengthen relationships as China faces increasing trade pressure from the United States.

Xi's tour includes stops in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, aiming at cementing economic and diplomatic ties. The Vietnam leg focuses particularly on economic collaboration, with about 40 agreements on railways, agriculture, and the digital economy expected to be signed.

Despite strong economic cooperation, underlying tensions remain. Vietnam's recent trade moves against China and territorial disputes in the South China Sea could mar relations. As U.S. duties loom, Vietnam's concessions to the U.S. may further strain its relationship with China.

