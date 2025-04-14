Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

In a shocking turn of events, a man scaled the security fence of Pennsylvania's governor's mansion and set it on fire, causing substantial damage. The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, forcing Governor Josh Shapiro, his family, and guests to evacuate the premises.

The suspect, Cody Balmer, 38, from Harrisburg, was later apprehended and now faces multiple charges including attempted murder, terrorism, and aggravated arson. Authorities are actively investigating to uncover Balmer's motives behind the attack on the Democratic governor.

Governor Shapiro, unwavered by the assault on his residence, expressed his determination to continue his gubernatorial duties and religious practices. The arson attack left the south wing of the mansion severely damaged with shattered windows and charred interiors.

(With inputs from agencies.)