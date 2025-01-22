Canada Stands Firm Against Imminent US Tariff Threat
Canada's leaders are preparing to counteract US President Trump's impending 25% tariffs. Facing a potential trade war, Prime Minister Trudeau and Ontario Premier Ford emphasize Canada's critical role as an energy superpower. They brace for economic impacts, including potential dollar-for-dollar retaliation against American goods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 22-01-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 07:00 IST
- Country:
- Canada
With US President Donald Trump threatening a 25% tariff on Canadian imports as soon as February 1, Canadian leaders are gearing up to defend the nation's economic interests.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta's premier Danielle Smith are confident about Canada's position as an energy superpower, integral to feeding America's resource needs.
Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford foresees an inevitable trade war, vowing retaliation that could include banning American-made alcohol and implementing dollar-for-dollar tariffs on US goods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- trade war
- tariffs
- Justin Trudeau
- Danielle Smith
- Doug Ford
- energy
- US economy
- Trump
- retaliation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Panasonic Energy's Strategic Shift Away From Chinese Supply Chain
Power Struggles in Greece: The Energy Crisis Impacting Restaurants and Households
India's Expanding Natural Gas Network: Transforming Energy Landscape
Slovakia's Energy Challenge: The Gas Transit Dilemma
PM Modi's Vision for Green Energy in Andhra Pradesh