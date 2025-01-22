Canada Stands Firm Against Imminent US Tariff Threat

With US President Donald Trump threatening a 25% tariff on Canadian imports as soon as February 1, Canadian leaders are gearing up to defend the nation's economic interests.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta's premier Danielle Smith are confident about Canada's position as an energy superpower, integral to feeding America's resource needs.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford foresees an inevitable trade war, vowing retaliation that could include banning American-made alcohol and implementing dollar-for-dollar tariffs on US goods.

