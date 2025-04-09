Trump Moves to Revitalize Coal Industry Using Defense Production Act

In a strategic shift aimed at breathing new life into the country's flagging coal industry, President Donald Trump declared his intention to invoke the Defense Production Act. This measure seeks to channel federal resources into revitalizing coal mining operations.

Trump's announcement, delivered on Tuesday, comes with an executive order designed to substantially increase coal production throughout the United States.

This policy move signifies a robust federal commitment to reversing the fortunes of a once-dominant sector, demonstrating Trump's dedication to traditional energy commodities.

