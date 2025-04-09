Left Menu

Trump Moves to Revitalize Coal Industry Using Defense Production Act

President Donald Trump announced plans to utilize the Defense Production Act to bolster coal mining, aiming to rejuvenate the declining industry in the United States. Executive orders are expected to enhance coal production, marking a significant use of federal funds to revive the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 01:54 IST
Trump Moves to Revitalize Coal Industry Using Defense Production Act
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic shift aimed at breathing new life into the country's flagging coal industry, President Donald Trump declared his intention to invoke the Defense Production Act. This measure seeks to channel federal resources into revitalizing coal mining operations.

Trump's announcement, delivered on Tuesday, comes with an executive order designed to substantially increase coal production throughout the United States.

This policy move signifies a robust federal commitment to reversing the fortunes of a once-dominant sector, demonstrating Trump's dedication to traditional energy commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

