Left Menu

Tariff Turbulence: Navigating U.S. Trade Policies Under Trump

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reaffirmed Trump's tariff strategy during a Senate hearing, warning against exemptions and emphasizing the necessity of industry pain to redirect manufacturing jobs domestically. The administration seeks balanced trade negotiations with over 50 countries, despite trade tensions and limited timeline disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 01:53 IST
Tariff Turbulence: Navigating U.S. Trade Policies Under Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized that the Trump administration would maintain its current approach to tariffs. Greer noted that while higher tariffs would affect businesses, they were essential for reshoring manufacturing jobs.

Despite backlash, including frustrations from both Democrats and Republicans, Greer stated that the administration would not be making exemptions in the near term. This move follows previously ineffective tariff strategies that did not curb a growing $1.2 trillion trade deficit.

Greer highlighted ongoing negotiations with over 50 countries, encouraging lower trade barriers to achieve balanced trade. As China retaliated, the U.S. escalated tariffs, with a focus on reaching reciprocal agreements to address the trade imbalance without specific timelines for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025