Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Stands Firm Against U.S. Military Intervention

In a firm stance against potential intervention, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared her country's categorical rejection of any unilateral U.S. military action within its borders. Her announcement on Tuesday emphasized that foreign military involvement would not solve the ongoing issues.

Sheinbaum's remarks came amid inquiries about an NBC News report suggesting that President Donald Trump's administration might consider drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels. The report cited sources indicating that no final decision had been made, yet it sparked concern among Mexican officials.

The Trump administration has maintained an open stance on dealing with Mexican drug cartels through potential military action, fueling fears of infringement on Mexican sovereignty. Sheinbaum has proposed a constitutional reform to bolster national sovereignty, even as diplomatic dialogue between the two nations on security matters continues.

