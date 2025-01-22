Trump Announces New Tariff Plans Targeting China Over Fentanyl Concerns

US President Donald Trump has proposed a 10% tariff on China, effective February 1, citing China's alleged involvement in sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada.

Speaking at a White House news conference alongside tech leaders such as Oracle CTO Larry Ellison and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, Trump justified the tariff plans.

He further elaborated that tariffs might reach 25% for both Mexico and China as part of efforts to address concerns over fentanyl distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)