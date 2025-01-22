Telangana Spurs GCC Growth with Skill Development Focus at Davos

At the Confederation of Indian Industry's breakfast session in Davos, Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu underscored the state's commitment to skill development aimed at strengthening Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The event on January 22, 2025, titled 'Driving Innovation and Talent: India's strategic advantage in Global Capability Centres,' gathered key industry leaders to discuss the nation's future in technology and competitiveness.

Babu articulated the Telangana government's approach to advancing young Indians through Skills' University, offering training, coaching, and tutoring to upskill and reskill workers and aspiring technologists. He stated that this initiative is industry-driven, with the government playing a facilitative role, as technological advancements prompt India to elevate its renowned talent pool to new heights.

He highlighted India's journey toward becoming a hub of innovation, with states actively pursuing technological development, backed by national initiatives like Make in India and Digital India. Nadir Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Industries, pointed out India's strength in ESG and green energy, and the thriving startup ecosystem as potential avenues for collaboration.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC, noted that while GCCs initially thrived on cost advantages, the emphasis has shifted toward inclusivity and distributed growth. Girish P Ramachandran from CII India Business Forum observed collaboration possibilities, citing India's skill initiatives and academic partnerships, as GCCs expand beyond major cities and leverage the nation's digital prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)