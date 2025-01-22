Left Menu

Katra-Sangaldan Train Delays and Political Perspectives: Farooq Abdullah Speaks

Farooq Abdullah discusses the delays in the Katra-Sangaldan train service, anticipating operations by April, aligned with the tourism season. He highlights railway projects and criticizes the BJP's government policies while urging media tolerance. Abdullah comments on regional politics and the importance of SAARC revival for collaborative progress.

Updated: 22-01-2025 17:30 IST
The Katra-Sangaldan train service is facing delays, with operations now expected to commence in April, as stated by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. The service is set to coincide with the start of the tourism season. This development comes after various trials and inspections of the Katra-Srinagar track.

Abdullah addressed the media about criticisms of government operations, asserting that terms cannot be dictated to those in power. He also defended his party against rival PDP allegations and touched upon the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, deflecting questions reasonably.

Additionally, Abdullah criticized the BJP for its governance and the media for spreading hatred. He advocated for regional unity and reinforced the idea of SAARC, emphasizing collective improvement among neighboring countries. On a recent attack in Mumbai, he condemned the actions and called for not blaming an entire nation for individual acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

