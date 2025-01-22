MPs Demand Accountability Over Soaring Airfares and Regulatory Inaction
In a recent Parliament Public Accounts Committee meeting, MPs voiced concerns over rising airfares and government inaction. They criticized airport operators and questioned regulatory bodies like AERA and DGCA. Calls for amending the AERA Act and increasing transparency and accountability dominated discussions.
The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) convened on Wednesday to tackle the contentious issue of skyrocketing airfares and perceived inaction by regulatory agencies. Many MPs criticized private airport operators and emphasized the need for government intervention.
PAC Chairperson K C Venugopal described the session as 'one of the best,' noting demands for greater accountability from regulatory bodies like the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Concerns were raised about AERA's effectiveness in controlling airfares and user development fees.
Several MPs called for legislative amendments to enhance AERA's regulatory capacity. The panel requested detailed responses from officials, highlighting the need for transparency in how revenue from user development fees is used and stressing the importance of expanding air connectivity to smaller cities under the UDAN scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
