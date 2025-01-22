Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra: Rumor Leads to Fatal Panic

At least 10 train passengers died in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, after a fire rumor led passengers to disembark the halted train and were struck by another train. The incident occurred between Maheji and Pardhade stations, involving the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express and Karnataka Express.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:48 IST
Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra: Rumor Leads to Fatal Panic
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, at least ten train passengers lost their lives following a rumor-induced panic. The unfortunate event unfolded on Wednesday evening when the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express halted between Maheji and Pardhade stations after someone pulled the chain, believing there was a fire.

The panic-stricken passengers stepped down from the train, only to be tragically run over by the swift-moving Karnataka Express, which was en route from Bengaluru to Delhi. The accident site is located over 400 kilometers from Mumbai, causing significant upheaval in the community.

Preliminary investigations by senior railway officials suggest sparks within a Pushpak Express coach led to the rumor. The Maharashtra government, with officials reaching the site, is striving to gather more information and ensure passenger safety in future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

