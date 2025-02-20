Left Menu

Trump and Musk: Investigating the Fort Knox Gold Rumors

President Trump, during a conversation aboard Air Force One, hinted at Elon Musk's interest in verifying the presence of gold at Fort Knox. This follows Musk's social media activity questioning the security of America's gold reserves. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured that all gold is accounted for, dispelling conspiracy theories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:03 IST
During a flight back to Washington, President Trump made a surprising statement regarding Elon Musk's interest in Fort Knox gold reserves. This revelation came after Musk's active discourse on social media about the status of America's gold reserves.

The confusion stemmed from discussions about the gold's security, with Musk speculating its presence. Trump suggested Musk might consider budget reductions, querying the state of Fort Knox.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the gold is untouched, offering inspection access to concerned senators, presenting clear evidence against the circulating conspiracy theories.

