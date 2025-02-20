Trump and Musk: Investigating the Fort Knox Gold Rumors

During a flight back to Washington, President Trump made a surprising statement regarding Elon Musk's interest in Fort Knox gold reserves. This revelation came after Musk's active discourse on social media about the status of America's gold reserves.

The confusion stemmed from discussions about the gold's security, with Musk speculating its presence. Trump suggested Musk might consider budget reductions, querying the state of Fort Knox.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the gold is untouched, offering inspection access to concerned senators, presenting clear evidence against the circulating conspiracy theories.

(With inputs from agencies.)