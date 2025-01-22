Johnson & Johnson's Strategic Moves in Pharma and MedTech Highlight Robust Growth Amid Market Challenges

Johnson & Johnson has once again demonstrated its pharmaceutical prowess, reporting fourth-quarter revenues that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The increase is largely attributed to the robust performance of the company's cancer treatment drugs. Notably, the acquisition of Intra-Cellular, worth $14.6 billion, signals J&J's commitment to expanding its psychiatric drug portfolio.

The New Jersey-based corporation forecasts that its 2025 sales will range between $90.9 billion and $91.7 billion. This projection, however, excludes the impact of the Intra-Cellular deal and anticipates a 25-cent per share hit due to foreign currency fluctuations.

The company's stock experienced a slight dip of 1.5% in premarket trade, largely due to currency concerns that had not been fully anticipated by investors. Despite this, J&J's international revenues amounted to $38.52 billion, bolstered by the performance of Darzalex and the integration of Shockwave Medical, acquired for $13.1 billion last year.

