Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson's Strategic Moves in Pharma and MedTech Highlight Robust Growth Amid Market Challenges

Johnson & Johnson reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenues, driven by strong cancer drug sales, amidst its acquisition of Intra-Cellular. The company forecasts 2025 sales to reach $90.9-$91.7 billion, despite a stronger dollar impacting earnings. Key drugs like Darzalex showed notable sales growth, while Stelara faced challenges from emerging biosimilars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:11 IST
Johnson & Johnson's Strategic Moves in Pharma and MedTech Highlight Robust Growth Amid Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Johnson & Johnson has once again demonstrated its pharmaceutical prowess, reporting fourth-quarter revenues that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The increase is largely attributed to the robust performance of the company's cancer treatment drugs. Notably, the acquisition of Intra-Cellular, worth $14.6 billion, signals J&J's commitment to expanding its psychiatric drug portfolio.

The New Jersey-based corporation forecasts that its 2025 sales will range between $90.9 billion and $91.7 billion. This projection, however, excludes the impact of the Intra-Cellular deal and anticipates a 25-cent per share hit due to foreign currency fluctuations.

The company's stock experienced a slight dip of 1.5% in premarket trade, largely due to currency concerns that had not been fully anticipated by investors. Despite this, J&J's international revenues amounted to $38.52 billion, bolstered by the performance of Darzalex and the integration of Shockwave Medical, acquired for $13.1 billion last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025