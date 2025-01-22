Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Rumor of Fire Leads to Fatal Train Accident in Maharashtra

A deadly accident in North Maharashtra resulted in the deaths of at least 10 train passengers after a panic-induced evacuation from the halted Pushpak Express. The victims were hit by another train, the Karnataka Express. Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the death toll, with governmental officials offering varying accounts.

  • India

A tragic incident occurred in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district when a false alarm about a fire prompted panic among train passengers. At least 10 individuals lost their lives after hastily evacuating and being hit by another train on adjacent tracks, according to officials.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan reported between 10 to 12 fatalities, while Union minister Raksha Khadse suggested a possible death toll as high as 40. The tragic accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations, when the Pushpak Express halted due to a pulled chain following fire rumors.

Amid the chaos, some passengers disembarked and were tragically struck by the Karnataka Express. Authorities report the chain was pulled due to sparks and smoke, possibly from a 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding.' Emergency responders have been dispatched to the scene, with medical assistance coordinated for the injured, as emphasized by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

