Tragedy in Jalgaon: Train Incident Response by Maharashtra Government

A train tragedy in Jalgaon district has left at least 10 passengers dead, prompting an urgent response from the Maharashtra government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently in Davos, extended his condolences and announced that local hospitals have been mobilized to treat the injured.

State officials, including Minister Girish Mahajan, have reached the site to facilitate coordinated relief efforts, with ambulances and emergency equipment already dispatched.

(With inputs from agencies.)