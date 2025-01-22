Cyient DLM Shares Plummet Amid Profit Decline

Shares of Cyient DLM plunged more than 14% on Wednesday following the electronic manufacturing services firm's disappointing December quarter results.

The company's stock plummeted 14.11% on the NSE to close at Rs 512 and dropped 13.55% on the BSE to settle at Rs 515.70. During intraday trade, the shares hit a 52-week low.

Higher expenses, driven largely by employee costs and the consolidation with Altek Electronics Inc., led to a 41.7% decrease in profit after tax, despite a 38% year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 444 crore. The order backlog decreased by Rs 152 crore to Rs 2,143 crore at the end of December.

(With inputs from agencies.)