DPIIT Partners with Apna to Empower Startups with Hiring Credits

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a partnership with Apna, a professional networking platform, aimed at fostering talent acquisition for government-registered startups.

According to a statement, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two entities will offer these startups credits worth Rs 2,000 each on Apna's platform. This move is expected to facilitate better hiring by enabling startups to post job openings and access customized talent pools.

With a current registration of 7 lakh users on DPIIT's Bhaskar platform, the initiative is initially valued at over Rs 140 crore. If the startup ecosystem continues to grow, the initiative's value may rise to Rs 300 crore, making comprehensive hiring tools and efficient job matching more accessible to emerging businesses.

