Left Menu

DPIIT Partners with Apna to Empower Startups with Hiring Credits

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with the networking platform Apna to provide government-registered startups with hiring credits worth Rs 2,000 each. This initiative, valued at Rs 140 crore, aims to enhance recruitment efficiency and is expected to grow as the ecosystem expands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:59 IST
DPIIT Partners with Apna to Empower Startups with Hiring Credits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a partnership with Apna, a professional networking platform, aimed at fostering talent acquisition for government-registered startups.

According to a statement, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two entities will offer these startups credits worth Rs 2,000 each on Apna's platform. This move is expected to facilitate better hiring by enabling startups to post job openings and access customized talent pools.

With a current registration of 7 lakh users on DPIIT's Bhaskar platform, the initiative is initially valued at over Rs 140 crore. If the startup ecosystem continues to grow, the initiative's value may rise to Rs 300 crore, making comprehensive hiring tools and efficient job matching more accessible to emerging businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025