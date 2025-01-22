Left Menu

Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Panic Escalates Fatality Count

A train incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, has resulted in at least 12 fatalities. The tragedy occurred when passengers, fearing a fire, jumped from their halted train only to be struck by another oncoming train. The death toll is expected to rise as investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:42 IST
A tragic train incident in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, has claimed at least 12 lives. Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil warns that the death toll might increase.

The incident unfolded when passengers, believing there was a fire on the Pushpak Express, jumped onto adjacent tracks and were struck by the Karnataka Express.

Authorities are investigating the cause, which was triggered by chain pulling that halted the train, further causing panic among travelers.

