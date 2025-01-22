Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Panic Escalates Fatality Count

A tragic train incident in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, has claimed at least 12 lives. Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil warns that the death toll might increase.

The incident unfolded when passengers, believing there was a fire on the Pushpak Express, jumped onto adjacent tracks and were struck by the Karnataka Express.

Authorities are investigating the cause, which was triggered by chain pulling that halted the train, further causing panic among travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)