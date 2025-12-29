Left Menu

Government Plans Strategic Treasury Bill Borrowing in Q4

The government announced plans to borrow Rs 3.84 lakh crore via short-term treasury bills over 12 weeks in Q4 to address funding needs. Weekly auctions will vary between Rs 29,000 crore and Rs 35,000 crore, slightly less than last year's Q4 borrowing of Rs 3.94 lakh crore.

The government announced on Monday its intention to borrow Rs 3.84 lakh crore through short-term treasury bills across 12 weeks during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. This move aims to support short-term funding requirements.

According to a statement from the finance ministry, the weekly auction amounts will fluctuate between Rs 29,000 crore and Rs 35,000 crore. This is a decrease from the Rs 3.94 lakh crore borrowed during the same quarter of the last financial year. An auction schedule of treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore was previously issued for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025.

The government will collaborate with the Reserve Bank of India to possibly adjust the auction amounts and timings based on financial needs and market conditions, as per the statement. Changes to the calendar might occur if necessary, including adjustments for intervening holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

