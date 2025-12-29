Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors
Three Bengaluru police inspectors were suspended for negligence after failing to prevent drug storage in their areas. The suspension followed a major drug seizure by inter-state agencies, including the arrest of four individuals and the confiscation of mephedrone and precursors.
Three police inspectors in Bengaluru were suspended due to alleged negligence in preventing a significant drug cache within their jurisdictions, according to official reports. The suspension, ordered by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, followed a substantial drug bust by inter-state agencies.
The suspended inspectors were from Kothanur, Avalahalli, and Bagalur police stations, as confirmed by a senior officer. The disciplinary action was based on their failure to detect or prevent the storage of a large quantity of drugs in their respective areas.
This decision came after a collaborative operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Bengaluru City Police, and Narcotics Control Bureau, which led to the arrest of four individuals involved in illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking. The operation resulted in the seizure of 4.2 kg of mephedrone and 17 kg of precursor materials, valued at Rs 1.2 crore.
