Left Menu

Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors

Three Bengaluru police inspectors were suspended for negligence after failing to prevent drug storage in their areas. The suspension followed a major drug seizure by inter-state agencies, including the arrest of four individuals and the confiscation of mephedrone and precursors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:34 IST
Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three police inspectors in Bengaluru were suspended due to alleged negligence in preventing a significant drug cache within their jurisdictions, according to official reports. The suspension, ordered by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, followed a substantial drug bust by inter-state agencies.

The suspended inspectors were from Kothanur, Avalahalli, and Bagalur police stations, as confirmed by a senior officer. The disciplinary action was based on their failure to detect or prevent the storage of a large quantity of drugs in their respective areas.

This decision came after a collaborative operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Bengaluru City Police, and Narcotics Control Bureau, which led to the arrest of four individuals involved in illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking. The operation resulted in the seizure of 4.2 kg of mephedrone and 17 kg of precursor materials, valued at Rs 1.2 crore.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global
2
Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

 India
3
Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christians

Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christi...

 India
4
Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025