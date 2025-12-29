Left Menu

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

The brutal killing of Anjel Chakma, an MBA student from Tripura, in a racial attack in Uttarakhand has sparked nationwide protests and calls for action against hate crimes. Political and community leaders demand justice and urge for comprehensive measures to address racial discrimination against northeastern Indians.

Updated: 29-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of Anjel Chakma, a final-year MBA student from Tripura, has ignited a national debate on hate crimes and racial discrimination against northeastern Indians. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured Anjel's father of strict punishment for the accused and financial support to the grieving family.

Prominent political figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, have criticized the ruling BJP, accusing them of fostering a divisive environment. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the incident, emphasizing unity and the need to fight against such discrimination .

A nationwide demand for justice has emerged, with calls for a national law against racism. Candlelight marches and protests continue as communities stand in solidarity with Anjel's family, seeking an end to racial prejudice and a more inclusive society.

