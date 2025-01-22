Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Economy with Rs 3,883.72 Crore Investment Approvals

The Odisha government has approved investment proposals totaling Rs 3,883.72 crore across 17 projects. These initiatives are anticipated to generate over 12,280 jobs and enhance industrial growth in multiple sectors such as steel, renewable energy, and tourism. Key projects include significant investments in Rayagada and Sambalpur.

The Odisha government has given the green light to investment proposals amounting to Rs 3,883.72 crore, spanning 17 projects. This decision was made at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, marking a significant stride in boosting the state's economy.

With the approval by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority, these ventures are slated to create over 12,280 job opportunities, largely benefiting Odisha's youth and showcasing the state's strategic efforts to attract investment ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave.

The projects, covering sectors like steel, power, renewables, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, aim to bolster industrial infrastructure across regions including Sambalpur, Rayagada, and Jharsuguda. Noteworthy projects include the Mahanadi Coalfield's 99 MW wind power facility in Rayagada and BR Steel and Power Limited's unit in Sambalpur.

