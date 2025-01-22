Odisha Boosts Economy with Rs 3,883.72 Crore Investment Approvals

The Odisha government has given the green light to investment proposals amounting to Rs 3,883.72 crore, spanning 17 projects. This decision was made at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, marking a significant stride in boosting the state's economy.

With the approval by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority, these ventures are slated to create over 12,280 job opportunities, largely benefiting Odisha's youth and showcasing the state's strategic efforts to attract investment ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave.

The projects, covering sectors like steel, power, renewables, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, aim to bolster industrial infrastructure across regions including Sambalpur, Rayagada, and Jharsuguda. Noteworthy projects include the Mahanadi Coalfield's 99 MW wind power facility in Rayagada and BR Steel and Power Limited's unit in Sambalpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)