India: The Trusted Beacon Amid Global Disruptions

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared India as a beacon of trust amid global disruptions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During a press conference with fellow Indian politicians, Vaishnaw highlighted India's growing stature among global investors and leaders.

Indian leaders, from varied political backgrounds, unified under the 'India First' banner, underscoring the country's commitment to growth, inclusion, and peace.

