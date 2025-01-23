India: The Trusted Beacon Amid Global Disruptions
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised India's role as a trusted nation amid global disruptions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Indian leaders, transcending party lines, presented a united front, emphasizing the nation's commitment to peace, inclusion, and growth. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra leaders echoed the sentiment of unity.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared India as a beacon of trust amid global disruptions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
During a press conference with fellow Indian politicians, Vaishnaw highlighted India's growing stature among global investors and leaders.
Indian leaders, from varied political backgrounds, unified under the 'India First' banner, underscoring the country's commitment to growth, inclusion, and peace.
