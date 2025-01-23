Left Menu

Adani Infra Seeks CCI Approval for PSP Projects Stake Acquisition

Billionaire Gautam Adani's firm, Adani Infra, is seeking approval from India's Competition Commission to acquire a majority stake in PSP Projects. The move involves buying shares from existing promoters and offering an open deal to public shareholders, potentially making Adani Infra the largest shareholder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:55 IST
Adani Infra Seeks CCI Approval for PSP Projects Stake Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expand its foothold in the construction sector, Adani Infra, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the necessary clearance to acquire a substantial stake in PSP Projects Ltd.

PSP Projects, known for its significant portfolio including the Surat Diamond Bourse, is poised for a pivotal shift as Adani Infra plans to purchase shares from existing promoters, specifically Prahaladbhai S Patel, alongside making a public offer to other shareholders.

This acquisition tactic aligns with Adani Group's broader strategy of consolidating its influence across multiple sectors, underscored by recent acquisitions that highlight the conglomerate's aggressive expansion agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025