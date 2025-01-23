Progress in India-EU FTA Negotiations: A Milestone Achievement

Significant progress is underway in the ongoing negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union, according to an official statement on Thursday.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, met with European Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels to assess the negotiation advancements. The discussions aim to establish a commercially significant trade agenda that benefits both parties.

With the 10th round of talks scheduled soon, both sides are focused on developing a mutually beneficial trade and investment agenda. India-EU trade relations saw significant movement last year, after a lengthy hiatus, with mutual trade figures rising dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)