Progress in India-EU FTA Negotiations: A Milestone Achievement
Significant progress has been reported in the ongoing negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union. Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently met with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to review progress. Both parties are committed to advancing a robust trade agreement swiftly.
Significant progress is underway in the ongoing negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union, according to an official statement on Thursday.
India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, met with European Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels to assess the negotiation advancements. The discussions aim to establish a commercially significant trade agenda that benefits both parties.
With the 10th round of talks scheduled soon, both sides are focused on developing a mutually beneficial trade and investment agenda. India-EU trade relations saw significant movement last year, after a lengthy hiatus, with mutual trade figures rising dramatically.
