Left Menu

Dollar Steadies Amid Tariff Uncertainties as Markets Await Key Rate Decisions

The U.S. dollar traded steadily against major currencies amid uncertainty over tariffs from President Trump. Major central banks are set to announce interest rate decisions next week, impacting currency movements. Trump's softer tone on tariffs has eased market concerns, but risk sentiment remains fragile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:47 IST
Dollar Steadies Amid Tariff Uncertainties as Markets Await Key Rate Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar held steady against major currencies on Thursday, lacking direction in the absence of definitive tariff announcements from U.S. President Donald Trump. Upcoming central bank rate decisions, including the Bank of Japan's expected rate hike, could impact currency trading in the coming week.

On Monday, the dollar experienced its sharpest one-day drop since November 2023, as President Trump's initial executive actions omitted tariffs. Despite previous high expectations of tariffs driving the dollar to a two-year peak, no immediate policy changes were made.

With the ECB and Federal Reserve poised to announce their policy decisions next week, the market remains watchful. Meanwhile, Trump's gentler stance on tariffs, particularly toward China, has allayed some fears, but market sentiment remains cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025