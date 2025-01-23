Left Menu

Rajasthan's Relief Aid: Agrarian Support amidst Kharif Devastation

The Rajasthan Chief Minister has sanctioned an agricultural subsidy for farmers in 21 districts hit by Kharif floods and hailstorms. Villages with over 33% crop damage are declared affected. A notification will be issued, and subsidies will be distributed as per SDRF norms to aid recovery.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a crucial relief measure, approving agricultural input subsidies to assist farmers in 21 districts severely affected by Kharif season floods and hailstorms.

The state government declared that 5897 villages, where over 33 percent of crops suffered damage, are officially recognized as affected areas. This action comes based on reports gathered from District Collectors across Rajasthan.

Subsidies, facilitated under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines, will be distributed to these impacted villages, aiming to alleviate the farmers' losses and support their recovery.

