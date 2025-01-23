Rajasthan's Relief Aid: Agrarian Support amidst Kharif Devastation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a crucial relief measure, approving agricultural input subsidies to assist farmers in 21 districts severely affected by Kharif season floods and hailstorms.

The state government declared that 5897 villages, where over 33 percent of crops suffered damage, are officially recognized as affected areas. This action comes based on reports gathered from District Collectors across Rajasthan.

Subsidies, facilitated under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines, will be distributed to these impacted villages, aiming to alleviate the farmers' losses and support their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)