Assam Strengthens Ties: CM Sarma's Japan Tour for Investment Boost

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Japan to strengthen ties and attract investment. He met with Japanese leaders, discussed shared values, promoted the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, and sought investments in sectors like tourism and industry to boost Assam's economy and employment opportunities.

Updated: 23-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on a significant trip to Japan, aiming to bolster ties and attract investment from the Asian nation. On Thursday, he met with Japan's State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Furukawa Yasushi, in Tokyo to discuss enhancing collaborative opportunities between Assam and Japan, focusing on tourism as a catalyst for prosperity.

The visit is part of Sarma's broader strategy to engage Japanese industrialists ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit slated for February 25-26. He also connected with Japan's State Minister for Justice, Komura Masahiro, highlighting shared cultural values and intentions to establish a Japanese-focused industrial park in Assam's capital, Guwahati.

Sarma paid homage to historical figures at Tokyo's Indian Embassy and Hiroshima Peace Memorial, while urging companies like Micron to invest in Assam's burgeoning sectors. During the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow in Osaka, he presented Assam as a prime investment destination, underscoring its economic growth potential and opportunities in the food sector with business leaders and investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

