Left Menu

Indian Pharma & Health Sector Eyes Ambitious Reforms in 2025 Union Budget

The Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry anticipates substantial government support through increased budget allocations in the 2025 Union Budget, focusing on infrastructure development and innovation. Key proposals include reintroducing tax benefits for R&D, reducing GST on health insurance, and boosting domestic manufacturing through the PLI scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:43 IST
Indian Pharma & Health Sector Eyes Ambitious Reforms in 2025 Union Budget
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors have high hopes for significant reforms in the Union Budget 2025, according to CareEdge Ratings. The industry is advocating for substantial government backing, aiming to bolster infrastructure and foster innovation.

A proposed 2.50 to 3 percent increase in healthcare budget allocation aims to enhance infrastructure, especially in rural and semi-urban regions, the report indicates. Reintroducing weighted average tax benefits for pharmaceutical R&D is suggested to energize advancements in crucial therapeutic areas.

To make healthcare services and insurance more accessible, the report calls for reducing the GST on health insurance premiums from 18 percent and increasing the deduction limit under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. The sector also suggests extending Section 115BAB to benefit R&D companies and increasing funds for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic production of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Highlighted recommendations include cutting customs duties on life-saving drugs and building a thriving domestic healthcare device manufacturing ecosystem. The industry's strong performance in FY24, marked by a 9 percent growth in the Indian pharmaceutical market, underscores these reforms' potential impact.

CareEdge Ratings maintains a positive outlook, predicting a continued 9 percent growth in the industry, fueled by domestic and export markets. Implementing these reforms could reinforce India's status as a global pharmaceutical leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025