Northern Arc Capital and DCB Bank Unite for Digital Lending Revolution

Northern Arc Capital partners with DCB Bank, utilizing the nPOS platform to enhance DCB's digital lending capabilities. This collaboration strengthens their decade-long relationship, aiming to empower underserved households and streamline loan processes through advanced technology, while fostering innovation and market adaptability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:17 IST
L-R - Mr. Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Northern Arc Capital Limited and Mr. Praveen Kutty, MD & CEO, DCB Bank. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Arc Capital has announced a significant partnership with DCB Bank, leveraging its proprietary nPOS platform to bolster DCB's digital lending framework. This alliance aims to drive innovation in loan origination, underwriting, and collection, further cementing the longstanding relationship between these financial institutions.

The nPOS platform stands out for its data-driven approach and modular design, offering seamless integration and enhanced efficiency through automated processes. This partnership will allow DCB Bank to quicken its adaptation to market shifts, bolster its retail portfolio, and fortify its digital presence, while also supporting various loan originators.

Leaders from both organizations express enthusiasm for this technological collaboration, seeing it as a pivotal step towards enhancing customer experiences and expanding reach. The MoU reflects a shared commitment to seizing new opportunities and optimizing operations, setting the stage for advancement in the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

