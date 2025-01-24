World Bank Approves $100M to Boost Water Access and Conservation in Mali

The World Bank has approved a $100 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) to enhance access to drinking water and promote water source conservation in Mali’s urban and rural areas.

The Mali Water Security Support Project (PASEMa) will focus on providing sustainable access to clean drinking water in Bamako, particularly on the left bank of the Niger River, as well as in Mopti/Sévaré, San, Ouélessébougou, Dioila, and Bafoulabé/Mahina. Additionally, it aims to protect and restore critical water sources in the Niger and Senegal River basins to ensure long-term water security for these regions.

Urban and Rural Water Supply Improvements:

In Bamako, construction efforts will include transferring water between Djikoroni-Para, the Missira station, and Kati-Sud. Infrastructure such as a new pumping station at Missira, a 2,000 cubic meter water tower, and expanded household connections to the drinking water network will be developed.

In secondary cities, water supply systems will produce 24,000 cubic meters of water daily. This includes: Building production facilities and pumping stations. Installing three 2,000 cubic meter water towers and a 1,000 cubic meter semi-underground reservoir. Developing a robust water distribution network with household connections and public water points in underserved outskirts.



Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Water Loss: Leak detection equipment will be introduced to curtail water loss, improve service quality, and cut operating costs for water supply systems.

Nature-Based Conservation Efforts: The project emphasizes ecosystem restoration by protecting perimeters around water sources in the Niger and Senegal River basins. These interventions will ensure a sustainable water supply and support surrounding rural communities.

Impact on Beneficiaries

The project is set to benefit approximately 500,000 people, of whom 50% are women and 19.2% are youth. Key outcomes include:

227,000 people gaining basic water services.

270,000 people experiencing improved water quality and reliability.

30,000 rural residents benefiting from restored ecosystems and nature-based solutions.

Economic and Social Benefits

“PASEMa will sustainably address immediate concerns of water access while laying the foundation for long-term sector resilience. It will also stimulate job creation and economic growth in the water sector,” said Clara de Sousa, World Bank Country Director for Mali.

The initiative supports Mali’s development goals by improving health, economic activity, and gender inclusion. By involving local communities and prioritizing youth and women, PASEMa ensures broad-based benefits while fostering sustainable water management practices.

The project represents a critical step in Mali’s journey toward enhanced water security, improved public health, and resilience against climate-related challenges.