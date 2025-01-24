Philippines Honors ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa with Order of Sikatuna

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. today awarded the Order of Sikatuna, with the rank of Grand Cross, Gold Distinction, to Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa. The ceremony, held at Malacañang Palace, celebrated Mr. Asakawa’s transformative contributions to the Philippines' development and resilience during his tenure.

“I thank President Asakawa for all of the help that he has brought to the country,” President Marcos remarked. “ADB’s support over the last five years has been of particular significance. Not only the financing, but the areas of support have been on point. ADB has been at the forefront of all foreign-assisted projects in the country, accelerating and widening its involvement in national development.”

The Order of Sikatuna, established in 1953, is a prestigious national order of diplomatic merit recognizing individuals for exceptional service in advancing Philippine interests and international relations.

A Legacy of Unprecedented Support

Under Mr. Asakawa’s leadership, ADB significantly ramped up its engagement in the Philippines, the bank’s host country since 1966. Annual financial assistance during his tenure exceeded $3 billion on average, supporting flagship projects such as:

South Commuter Railway Project: Enhancing urban connectivity and reducing travel times in Metro Manila.

Bataan–Cavite Interlink Bridge: A critical infrastructure project improving mobility and trade routes.

Laguna Lakeshore Road Network: Addressing traffic congestion while boosting disaster resilience.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ADB extended over $5 billion in support, covering vaccine procurement, health system upgrades, and economic recovery efforts.

Climate Action and Sustainability

ADB deepened its focus on the Philippines’ climate resilience and sustainability through initiatives including:

$750 Million Climate Change Action Program: Supporting renewable energy, nature-based solutions, and disaster preparedness.

Development of community-based projects to enhance sustainable practices and address climate vulnerabilities.

Statements from the Honoree and Future Outlook

“I am grateful for this honor from President Marcos and the Filipino people,” said Mr. Asakawa. “ADB’s work in the Philippines reflects our shared commitment to building a prosperous and sustainable future for all Filipinos. I am proud of the scale and scope of our partnership.”

Mr. Asakawa will officially step down as ADB President on February 23, 2025, and will be succeeded by Masato Kanda, Japan’s Special Advisor to the Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance.

Strengthened Ties and Continued Collaboration

This recognition not only honors Mr. Asakawa’s achievements but also underscores the enduring partnership between the Philippines and ADB. Moving forward, ADB aims to continue addressing critical development needs, fostering inclusive growth, and advancing climate resilience to support the Philippines’ long-term prosperity.