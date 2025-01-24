Left Menu

BOJ's Bold Move: Japan's Interest Rate Hike Amid Global Uncertainty

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest level since 2008, signaling confidence in stable inflation around its 2% target due to rising wages. This marks the first rate hike since last year, amidst global economic uncertainties and U.S. policy changes led by President Donald Trump.

Updated: 24-01-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Japan has announced an increase in interest rates, reaching its highest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. This adjustment came as the central bank revised its inflation forecasts upwards, demonstrating trust in wage increases to maintain inflation stability around the 2% target.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda confirmed the bank's readiness to further hike rates as wage and price growth expands, but provided limited insight into the timing of upcoming increases. The decision, determined by an 8-1 vote, marks the BOJ's first rate hike since July last year and aligns with the recent economic policies from newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite some dissent, the move is a significant departure from Japan's prolonged deflation and economic stagnation. The BOJ maintained its guidance on future policy with an assurance of rate hikes conditioned on economic progression, while removing language about scrutinizing overseas risks, highlighting confidence in U.S. economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

