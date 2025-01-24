Patanjali Foods Initiates Recall of Red Chilli Powder Over Safety Concerns

Patanjali Foods Ltd, a top player in India's FMCG sector, has recalled 4 tonnes of red chilli powder from the market following directives from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This action stems from a specified batch failing to meet permissible pesticide residue limits, raising consumer safety concerns.

The company's CEO, Sanjeev Asthana, made it clear that although the volume of the recalled batch is small, immediate actions have been taken to withdraw the product and ensure consumer safety. Advertisements have been released to inform customers, urging them to return the product for a full refund.

Intrinsically committed to quality, Patanjali Foods is assessing its agricultural suppliers and reinforcing stringent quality control measures. As per Asthana, the company is focused on ensuring full compliance with FSSAI regulations to maintain the highest product standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)