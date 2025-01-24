Honouring the Heroes of the Road: Celebrating 'Drivers Day' in India

On January 24th, the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) will celebrate 'Drivers Day', an initiative to honour public bus drivers nationwide. The event acknowledges the crucial role drivers play in ensuring safe and dependable public transport systems across India.

Each State Road Transport Organisation will select two exemplary drivers, awarding them Rs. 5,000 to recognise their outstanding dedication. ASRTU aims to foster a culture of appreciation within the public transport sector, emphasising driver welfare and road safety.

The celebration also marks the launch of efforts to enhance driver welfare, showcasing support from two leading state transporters. This initiative aspires to inspire continued industry commitment to excellence and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)