Honouring the Heroes of the Road: Celebrating 'Drivers Day' in India

The Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) has declared January 24th as 'Drivers Day' to honour exemplary public bus drivers across India. Each State Road Transport Organisation will recognise two drivers with Rs. 5,000 sponsorships to highlight their dedication to safe, reliable public transport, promoting driver welfare and road safety.

On January 24th, the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) will celebrate 'Drivers Day', an initiative to honour public bus drivers nationwide. The event acknowledges the crucial role drivers play in ensuring safe and dependable public transport systems across India.

Each State Road Transport Organisation will select two exemplary drivers, awarding them Rs. 5,000 to recognise their outstanding dedication. ASRTU aims to foster a culture of appreciation within the public transport sector, emphasising driver welfare and road safety.

The celebration also marks the launch of efforts to enhance driver welfare, showcasing support from two leading state transporters. This initiative aspires to inspire continued industry commitment to excellence and safety.

