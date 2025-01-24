ESIC Boosts Social Security: 16.07 Lakh New Workers Join in November
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) recorded a marginal growth in new worker enrollment for November 2024, adding 16.07 lakh individuals under the ESI scheme. This reflects a 0.97% increase from the previous year. Notably, a significant portion of the new memberships includes young and female workers.
- Country:
- India
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has reported a significant rise in new worker enrollments, with 16.07 lakh individuals joining the ESI scheme in November 2024. This represents a notable increase of nearly one percent from November 2023, based on the latest payroll statistics released Friday.
The year-on-year analysis of ESIC data indicates a 0.97 percent growth in net registrations compared to the previous November. Provisional data points to a significant number of new employees being absorbed into the scheme during the month.
Additionally, 20,212 new establishments were included under the ESI Scheme in November, expanding social security benefits. Of the 16.07 lakh workers, a substantial 47.11 percent are aged 25 or below, while female enrollments reached 3.28 lakh. Giving testament to inclusivity, 44 transgender individuals also joined the scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Business Price Hikes Amid Social Security Spike
TCS employee base decreases over 5,000 to 6,07,354 at the end of December quarter: Company statement.
Kotak Life Launches 'Kavya': AI-Powered HR Virtual Assistant Revolutionizes Employee Engagement
Gold Theft Unveiled: Temple Employee Arrested
Advancing Social Security for BoCW Workers: A Comprehensive Push by Labour Ministry