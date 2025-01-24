ESIC Boosts Social Security: 16.07 Lakh New Workers Join in November

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has reported a significant rise in new worker enrollments, with 16.07 lakh individuals joining the ESI scheme in November 2024. This represents a notable increase of nearly one percent from November 2023, based on the latest payroll statistics released Friday.

The year-on-year analysis of ESIC data indicates a 0.97 percent growth in net registrations compared to the previous November. Provisional data points to a significant number of new employees being absorbed into the scheme during the month.

Additionally, 20,212 new establishments were included under the ESI Scheme in November, expanding social security benefits. Of the 16.07 lakh workers, a substantial 47.11 percent are aged 25 or below, while female enrollments reached 3.28 lakh. Giving testament to inclusivity, 44 transgender individuals also joined the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)