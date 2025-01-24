Left Menu

ESIC Boosts Social Security: 16.07 Lakh New Workers Join in November

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) recorded a marginal growth in new worker enrollment for November 2024, adding 16.07 lakh individuals under the ESI scheme. This reflects a 0.97% increase from the previous year. Notably, a significant portion of the new memberships includes young and female workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:11 IST
ESIC Boosts Social Security: 16.07 Lakh New Workers Join in November
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has reported a significant rise in new worker enrollments, with 16.07 lakh individuals joining the ESI scheme in November 2024. This represents a notable increase of nearly one percent from November 2023, based on the latest payroll statistics released Friday.

The year-on-year analysis of ESIC data indicates a 0.97 percent growth in net registrations compared to the previous November. Provisional data points to a significant number of new employees being absorbed into the scheme during the month.

Additionally, 20,212 new establishments were included under the ESI Scheme in November, expanding social security benefits. Of the 16.07 lakh workers, a substantial 47.11 percent are aged 25 or below, while female enrollments reached 3.28 lakh. Giving testament to inclusivity, 44 transgender individuals also joined the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025