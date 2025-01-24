Maharashtra Hikes MSRTC Bus Fares by 14.95%
The Maharashtra State Transport Authority approved a 14.95% hike in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus fares, effective from January 25. This decision was made during a meeting held on Thursday, according to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department. The MSRTC operates a massive fleet catering to 55 lakh daily passengers.
The Maharashtra State Transport Authority has sanctioned a 14.95% increase in fares for the MSRTC, effective midnight of January 24/25, a government official revealed on Friday.
This fare adjustment decision emerged from a Thursday session of the STA, as per a statement from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, a key player in Indian public transport, operates an impressive 15,000 buses, serving 55 lakh commuters daily.
