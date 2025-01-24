Left Menu

Maharashtra Hikes MSRTC Bus Fares by 14.95%

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority approved a 14.95% hike in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus fares, effective from January 25. This decision was made during a meeting held on Thursday, according to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department. The MSRTC operates a massive fleet catering to 55 lakh daily passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:21 IST
Maharashtra Hikes MSRTC Bus Fares by 14.95%
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority has sanctioned a 14.95% increase in fares for the MSRTC, effective midnight of January 24/25, a government official revealed on Friday.

This fare adjustment decision emerged from a Thursday session of the STA, as per a statement from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, a key player in Indian public transport, operates an impressive 15,000 buses, serving 55 lakh commuters daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025