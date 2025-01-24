Maharashtra Approves MSRTC Fare Hike Amid Rising Costs

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority has sanctioned a 14.95 percent increase in bus fares for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), effective from midnight on January 24/25, according to an official statement released Friday.

Presided over by Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi, the STA met after a hiatus of two-and-a-half years, approving the fare adjustment based on a state government-appointed Hakim panel's automatic fare formula. This adjustment accounts for higher costs in diesel chassis, tyres, and dearness allowance.

This fare hike marks the first since October 2021. New fares range from Rs 10.05 for a 6 km non-AC ordinary bus ride to Rs 2761 for longer AC Shivershi routes. Additionally, a new color scheme for buses was approved, with 'tomato red' for ordinary buses and distinct schemes for e-buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)