Maharashtra Approves MSRTC Fare Hike Amid Rising Costs
The Maharashtra State Transport Authority has approved a 14.95% fare hike for MSRTC buses due to increasing costs. The revised fares, effective from January 24/25, reflect changes in diesel prices, components, and dearness allowance. This marks the first fare increase since October 2021.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra State Transport Authority has sanctioned a 14.95 percent increase in bus fares for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), effective from midnight on January 24/25, according to an official statement released Friday.
Presided over by Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi, the STA met after a hiatus of two-and-a-half years, approving the fare adjustment based on a state government-appointed Hakim panel's automatic fare formula. This adjustment accounts for higher costs in diesel chassis, tyres, and dearness allowance.
This fare hike marks the first since October 2021. New fares range from Rs 10.05 for a 6 km non-AC ordinary bus ride to Rs 2761 for longer AC Shivershi routes. Additionally, a new color scheme for buses was approved, with 'tomato red' for ordinary buses and distinct schemes for e-buses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith and Economy
Cathay Pacific Expands Chennai-Hong Kong Route with Premium Economy Launch
Maharashtra's Ambitious Path to a $1 Trillion Economy
PM Modi Hails Genome India Project as Pivotal for Bio-Economy
Global Economy Poised for Modest Growth Amid Challenges: UN Report