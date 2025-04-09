Left Menu

Dixon Technologies Boosts Tamil Nadu Economy with New Rs 1,000-Crore Facility

Dixon Technologies is planning a Rs 1,000-crore plant in Chennai, expected to create 5,000 jobs. The firm signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government and aims to produce laptops and PCs. Tamil Nadu seeks to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, having secured Rs 10,14,368 crore in investments since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dixon Technologies is making waves with its announcement of a new Rs 1,000-crore electronics manufacturing facility near Chennai, a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape.

Slated to generate 5,000 new jobs, the factory will be built at Oragadam, benefiting from a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Tamil Nadu government. The facility will specialize in the production of laptops and all-in-one PCs.

Since May 2021, Tamil Nadu has attracted investment commitments totaling Rs 10,14,368 crore, aiming for a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. The state boasts an impressive 9.69% growth rate for FY 2024–25, the highest in a decade, according to their latest report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

