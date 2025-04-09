Dixon Technologies Boosts Tamil Nadu Economy with New Rs 1,000-Crore Facility

Dixon Technologies is making waves with its announcement of a new Rs 1,000-crore electronics manufacturing facility near Chennai, a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape.

Slated to generate 5,000 new jobs, the factory will be built at Oragadam, benefiting from a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Tamil Nadu government. The facility will specialize in the production of laptops and all-in-one PCs.

Since May 2021, Tamil Nadu has attracted investment commitments totaling Rs 10,14,368 crore, aiming for a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. The state boasts an impressive 9.69% growth rate for FY 2024–25, the highest in a decade, according to their latest report.

(With inputs from agencies.)